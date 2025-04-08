Nathan Villeneuve News: Pens entry-level deal

Villeneuve signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Seattle on Tuesday.

Villeneuve racked up 34 goals and 36 assists in 57 games for OHL Sudbury this season, setting new personal bests in both categories. Selected by the Kraken with the 63rd overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, the 18-year-old center will likely spend another year in juniors developing his game before making the jump to the professional ranks.