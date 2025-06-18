Nick Bonino News: Hangs up skates

Bonino has announced the end of his playing career, per Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports on Wednesday.

Bonino had six goals and 17 points across 22 regular-season appearances in 2024-25 with the Slovenian team HK Olimpija Ljubljana. Before that stint in Europe, the 37-year-old recorded 159 goals and 358 points in 868 career NHL regular-season games between Anaheim, Nashville, Pittsburgh, San Jose, Vancouver, Minnesota and the Rangers. Along the way, he also won two Stanley Cup championships with the Penguins, including in 2016 when he scored four goals and 18 points across 24 postseason outings. Bonino has an opportunity to return to the Penguins as a coach, according to Rorabaugh.