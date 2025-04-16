Nick Cousins News: Scores in second game back
Cousins scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.
Cousins got the Senators on the board in the first period. The 31-year-old had missed 30 games before returning to the lineup Sunday versus the Flyers. Heading into the playoffs, Cousins will likely slot in as a fourth-line forward who can add some grit and depth scoring. He's produced 14 points, 67 shots on net, 84 hits and 41 PIM across 49 appearances this season.
