Nick Foligno News: Kicks off rally with fourth goal

Foligno scored his fourth goal of the season in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

With Chicago down 2-0 after two periods, Foligno sparked his team to life with a seemingly harmless shot early in the third that trickled through Darcy Kuemper's legs and then got knocked across the goal line when the netminder reached back to find it. Foligno snapped a brief six-game goal drought with the fluky tally, and through 12 contests to begin the season he's produced four goals and five points with 41 hits, 26 shots on net and a minus-2 rating.