Nick Foligno News: Pots shortie Saturday

Foligno scored a shorthanded goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Jets.

Foligno has three goals over the last two games, and two of them have been shorthanded. The 37-year-old is filling the third-line center role for now, though he could shift back to the wing once Ryan Greene makes his NHL debut. Foligno is at 14 goals, 34 points, 102 shots on net, 193 hits, 46 PIM and a minus-18 rating over 76 outings this season.