Nick Perbix News: Moving to Music City

Perbix signed a two-year, $5.5 million contract with Nashville on Tuesday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Perbix notched six goals, 13 assists and a plus-8 rating over 74 regular-season outings with Tampa Bay in 2024-25. The right-shot blueliner should be able to carve out more ice time with the Preds in 2025-26, as he managed 14:41 with the Lightning last season, mostly in a third-pairing capacity.