Nico Hischier News: Pair of markers Thursday

Hischier found the back of the net twice on eight shots en route to a 5-3 defeat against Detroit.

Both of Hischier's tallies came on the man advantage, but it wasn't enough to propel the Devils to victory. Hischier has been highly productive over his last three games, as he's buried four goals on 16 shots in addition to registering an assist. The left-shot center has banked three assists and 10 points in as many games while filling a top-six role and spot on the No. 1 power-play unit to start the 2024-25 campaign. Hischier leads New Jersey in goals with seven.