Nico Hischier News: Tallies in season-ending loss

Hischier scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 5-4 double-overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 5.

Hischier briefly restored a lead for the Devils with his goal at 7:26 of the second period. This came after the Hurricanes erased the Devils' initial 3-0 lead. Hischier was excellent in the postseason, scoring four times over five games. He added 16 shots on net, 11 hits, seven blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating. Injuries caught up to the Devils late in the year, but they should once again be a contender in 2025-26 if everyone is healthy, and Hischier figures to play a large role next season.