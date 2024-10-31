Nico Hischier News: Three points in Wednesday's win

Hischier scored a goal on two shots, added two assists, blocked three shots and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Canucks.

Hischier set the tone just 53 seconds into the contest with the opening goal. He also set up second-period tallies by Dawson Mercer (shorthanded) and Timo Meier as the Devils ran away with the win. Hischier has five goals and two helpers during his active four-game point streak. The center's talent was already well regarded, but he's taking things to another level in 2024-25 with 10 goals, five assists, 44 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 13 contests. The 25-year-old has yet to finish at or above a point-per-game pace in a full season, coming close with 80 points in 81 games in 2022-23.