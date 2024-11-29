Fantasy Hockey
Nicolas Deslauriers headshot

Nicolas Deslauriers News: Frequent scratch this season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Deslauriers was a healthy scratch for the ninth game in a row in Friday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

With how often head coach John Tortorella changes his lines, it's a surprise Deslauriers has been a scratch so often. The 33-year-old winger also sat the first five games of the year and a three-game span around the end of October. He has one assist, 15 hits and five PIM across seven outings, though he's the logical choice to enter the lineup when another forwards ends up the target of Tortorella's ire.

Nicolas Deslauriers
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
