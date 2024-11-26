Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Nicolas Hague headshot

Nicolas Hague News: Nabs helper Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Hague logged an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-4 shootout win over the Flyers.

The helper was Hague's first in two games since he returned from an undisclosed injury. Hague also saw a season-high 22:09 of ice time, as the Golden Knights were without Alex Pietrangelo (upper body), Zach Whitecloud (upper body) and Ben Hutton (upper body). For the season, Hague has two points, 11 shots on net, 19 hits, 13 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 11 appearances in a bottom-four role.

Nicolas Hague
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now