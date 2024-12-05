Nikita Kucherov Injury: Out of action Thursday

Kucherov (undisclosed) won't play versus San Jose on Thursday, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Kucherov missed Saturday's game against Toronto, and the Lightning are not taking any chances with their superstar winger as they don't play again until Sunday in Vancouver. Kucherov has 12 goals and 34 points in 22 games after winning the Art Ross Trophy in 2023-24 with 144 points. Gage Goncalves took Kucherov's spot on the top line Saturday alongside Jake Guentzel and Brayden Point, and that scenario is likely to happen Thursday.