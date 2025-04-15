Fantasy Hockey
Nikita Kucherov headshot

Nikita Kucherov News: Art Ross winner adds two points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Kucherov had a goal and an assist in a 5-1 win over Florida on Tuesday.

Kucherov has five points, including three goals, in his last two games and 10 points (four goals, six assists) in his last six games. He has 121 points in 77 games to lead the NHL, and he has secured his third Art Ross Trophy. Kucherov is also tied with Nathan MacKinnon for the league lead in assists (84).

Nikita Kucherov
Tampa Bay Lightning

