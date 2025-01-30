Nikita Kucherov News: NHL-best points-per-game pace

Kucherov picked up an assist Thursday in a 3-0 win over Los Angeles.

Kucherov's assist came after he drove the net late in the third period, only to be stymied by a diving David Rittich. But Brandon Hagel drove the net, outskated a chasing Drew Doughty and jammed the puck into an open net. Kucherov has an assist in each of his last two games, and he has an impressive 23 goals, 52 assists, 75 points and 168 shots in 48 games this season. He is tied with Leon Draisaitl for second overall in the NHL in points, and his 1.56 points-per-game is the best rate in the NHL, ahead of the impressive trio of Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid and Draisaitl, who all have a G/GP of 1.50.