Nikita Kucherov News: Registers power-play assist

Kucherov notched a power-play assist, eight shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

Kucherov has earned four points over his last two contests after being held off the scoresheet Monday against Nashville. The 31-year-old winger's eight shots were a season high, though he's had four or more shots in six of 11 games. He's up to nine goals, nine assists, 43 shots, a plus-6 rating, six hits and seven blocked shots while seeing reliable time on the first line and top power-play unit.