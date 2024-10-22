Nikita Kucherov News: Season scoring streak at six games

Kucherov had an assist in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Devils.

It extended his season-opening point streak to six games (seven goals, four assists). Kucherov is already in MVP form with seven goals and five assists in six games played. Expect his pace to slow some and especially his goal rate. Kucherov already has 29 shots, which puts him within reach of a 400-shot season, but his shooting percentage is a whopping 24.1. That's well above his career mark of 14.6. Still, this could be Kucherov's Hart season.