Nikita Tolopilo News: Takes loss in relief

Tolopilo allowed two goals on eight shots in relief of Kevin Lankinen (undisclosed) in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Tolopilo played the third period after Lankinen exited the game with a muscle strain. This was Tolopilo's second NHL appearance and his first loss -- he went 1-1-0 with three goals allowed on 24 shots over the last two games of the season. The 25-year-old goalie is likely to be reassigned to AHL Abbotsford to join that team's playoff run. When both Thatcher Demko and Lankinen are healthy, Tolopilo has no obvious path to NHL playing time.