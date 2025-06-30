Menu
Nikolai Kovalenko News: Free agency bound

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 30, 2025 at 1:42pm

Kovalenko will become an unrestricted after the Sharks didn't give him a qualifying offer Monday.

Kovalenko split last season between the Avalanche and Sharks, logging a combined 57 regular-season contests while tallying seven goals, 13 assists and 45 shots. Combining his age (25) and NHL experience, the winger should receive some offers once free agency opens Tuesday.

