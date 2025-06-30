Nikolai Kovalenko News: Free agency bound
Kovalenko will become an unrestricted after the Sharks didn't give him a qualifying offer Monday.
Kovalenko split last season between the Avalanche and Sharks, logging a combined 57 regular-season contests while tallying seven goals, 13 assists and 45 shots. Combining his age (25) and NHL experience, the winger should receive some offers once free agency opens Tuesday.
Nikolai Kovalenko
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now