Nils Hoglander News: Nets lone goal in blowout loss

Hoglander scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Jets.

Hoglander was able to break up Connor Hellebuyck's shutout bid at 9:16 of the third period. Despite that, Hoglander ranked last in ice time for the Canucks, playing just 9:58 in the blowout loss. The 24-year-old winger ended his 34-game goal drought, during which he had just five assists. Three of those helpers have come over his last eight contests, but it still doesn't look like he has much trust with head coach Rick Tocchet. Hoglander is at nine points, 39 shots on net, 42 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 40 appearances.