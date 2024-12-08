Nils Lundkvist News: Picks up assist

Lundkvist notched an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

Lundkvist has been in the lineup for six games in a row since he recovered from a lower-body injury. The defenseman picked up his first point since Nov. 7 when he set up Thomas Harley's first goal in the third period. Lundkvist is now at two assists, 27 shots on net, 15 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 21 appearances. That's not enough production in any area to be trusted in fantasy, though it looks like he has the upper hand over Brendan Smith for a spot in the lineup.