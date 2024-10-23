Nino Niederreiter News: Strikes on power play Tuesday

Niederreiter scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

Niederreiter's tally was the first of three for the Jets in the second period. The winger has scored in back-to-back games, though he saw a modest 13:27 of ice time Tuesday. Niederreiter is up to four points, 13 shots on net, 10 hits, six blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over six appearances. When his offense is hot, the 32-year-old is worth streaming in fantasy, especially for those in need of goals and hits.