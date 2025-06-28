Noah Read News: Surprise Round 3 selection

Read was the 72nd overall pick by Anaheim in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

It's often said that players that play for OHL London get a bump on draft day and that sure feels like the case here. Read, who won the Memorial Cup Championship with the Knights this past season, was the No. 157 ranked North American skater according to NHL Central Scouting. He had just 10 goals and 26 points in 45 games for London, although Read's game is more about energy and speed as opposed to scoring. He represents a long-term lottery ticket for the Ducks.