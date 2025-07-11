Noel Hoefenmayer News: Heading to KHL

Hoefenmayer signed a one-year contract with KHL Sochi on Friday, per Tony Androckitis of Inside AHL Hockey.

Hoefenmayer had five goals and 21 points across 43 regular-season AHL appearances between Bakersfield and Laval in 2024-25. The 26-year-old defenseman hasn't appeared in an NHL game. Hoefenmayer was an unrestricted free agent this summer after Montreal declined to present him with a qualifying offer.