Nolan Burke News: Doesn't receive qualifying offer
Burke didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Sharks on Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent.
Burke spent the entire 2024-25 campaign in the ECHL, and he recorded 13 goals, 18 assists and 17 PIM over 55 appearances with Wichita. He'll seek out other opportunities ahead of the 2025-26 season, but it seems unlikely that he'll see consistent playing time in the NHL next year.
Nolan Burke
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now