Nolan Burke News: Doesn't receive qualifying offer

Burke didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Sharks on Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Burke spent the entire 2024-25 campaign in the ECHL, and he recorded 13 goals, 18 assists and 17 PIM over 55 appearances with Wichita. He'll seek out other opportunities ahead of the 2025-26 season, but it seems unlikely that he'll see consistent playing time in the NHL next year.