Foote signed a one-year, two-way contract with Florida on Tuesday.

Foote contributed one assist, five shots on goal and 11 hits in seven NHL regular-season appearances with New Jersey in 2024-25. He also had 18 goals and 39 points across 53 outings for AHL Utica during the 2024-25 regular season. The 24-year-old forward may spend most of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors.