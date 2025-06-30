Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm News: Poised for open market
Bjorgvik-Holm is eligible for unrestricted free agency after he didn't receive a qualifying offer from Columbus on Monday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Bjorgvik-Holm had three goals, four assists and 50 PIM in 44 regular-season games with AHL Cleveland in 2024-25. The 23-year-old blueliner hasn't seen any NHL action yet.
Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now