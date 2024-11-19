Olen Zellweger News: Scores opening goal Monday

Zellweger recorded a goal in Monday's 4-2 win over the Stars.

Zellweger didn't waste any time to make his presence felt and found the back of the net just 56 seconds into the game to give the Ducks a lead they'd never relinquish. Zellweger has eight points this season, tallying four points and four assists, but he's accounted for 50 percent of that total haul in his last two appearances. The 21-year-old defenseman is certainly trending in the right direction and has shown signs of progressing after posting nine points in 26 games as a rookie in 2023-24.