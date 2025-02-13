Oliver Bonk News: Playing well in OHL

Bonk has eight goals and 29 points in 36 OHL games this season.

Bonk was selected 22nd overall in the 2023 Draft. The London blueliner had 24 goals and 67 points in 60 OHL regular-season games in 2023-24, and followed up with seven goals and 16 points in 18 playoff games. Bonk has played the last two seasons with Canada at the World U20 Championships, picking up a goal and an assist in five games at the 2025 tourney.