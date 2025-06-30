Oliver Wahlstrom News: Hits free agency
The Bruins didn't extend a qualifying offer to Wahlstrom on Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent.
Wahlstrom made 43 NHL appearances between the Islanders and Bruins last year and recorded three goals, three assists, 37 PIM, 34 hits and 30 blocked shots while averaging 10:14 of ice time. He'll hit free agency during the offseason but will likely have to spend some time in the minors next year.
Oliver Wahlstrom
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now