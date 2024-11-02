Oliver Wahlstrom News: Picks fight Friday

Wahlstrom had a fighting major in Friday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

Wahlstrom had been scratched for the previous three games. The 24-year-old winger is competing with Hudson Fasching and Matt Martin for a spot in the lineup. Wahlstrom has no points through seven games, and he's added a modest four shots on net, two hits, three blocked shots and seven PIM while seeing fourth-line usage. He'll have a chance to stake his claim to a lineup spot while Mathew Barzal (upper body) is on long-term injured reserve for likely all of November.