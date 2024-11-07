Oliver Wahlstrom News: Tallies first goal of season

Wahlstrom scored a goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Wahlstrom earned his first goal and point of the season at 2:41 of the third period, and the tally stood as the game-winner. The winger has added 10 shots on net, seven PIM, two hits, four blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 10 appearances. He's not a lock for the lineup and has often seen a fourth-line role when he plays. Wahlstrom will continue to compete with Pierre Engvall, Matt Martin and Hudson Fasching for three spots in the lineup as depth wingers.