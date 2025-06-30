Olivier Rodrigue News: Set to hit open market Tuesday

The Oilers did not extend a qualifying offer to Rodrigue on Monday, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Rodrigue appeared in two regular-season games with the Oilers last season, going 0-1-0 with an .862 save percentage and a 3.10 GAA. The 24-year-old also registered an 18-16-7 record, .897 save percentage and 3.12 GAA over 41 outings with AHL Bakersfield. The 2018 second-round pick will look to link up with a new organization when free agency opens Tuesday.