Olle Lycksell News: Agrees to one-year deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 1, 2025 at 11:28am

Lycksell penned a one-year, two-way contract with Ottawa on Tuesday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Lycksell saw action in just 19 games with the Flyers last season in which he garnered five assists, nine hits and 10 shots while averaging 11:53 of ice time. Despite a lack of NHL opportunities, the 2017 sixth-round pick excelled in the minors with 44 points in 43 regular-season games for AHL Lehigh Valley. If he can put together a strong training camp performance, Lycksell could force his way into a bottom-six role with the Sens.

