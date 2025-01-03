Owen Pickering Injury: Considered game-time decision

Pickering (concussion) is considered a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Panthers, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Pickering fully participated in Tuesday's morning skate before being ruled out, and the Penguins' medical staff will want to see how he feels in the hours leading up to Friday's puck drop before determining his status against the Panthers. The 20-year-old made 14 appearances before sustaining his injury, racking up a goal, an assist, 12 blocked shots and six hits while averaging 15:47 of ice time.