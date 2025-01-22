Owen Tippett News: Sets up game-winner

Tippett registered an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Red Wings.

There was a bit of a scramble for the Flyers' game-winner at 4:34 of overtime, which was ultimately credited to Rasmus Ristolainen. Tippett had the primary helper after his initial shot sat on the goal line next to the post. The 25-year-old winger has two goals and three assists over his last six outings. Prior to that strong stretch, he had been limited to two helpers over an eight-game span. Tippett is up to 29 points, 121 shots on net, 71 hits, 41 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 48 appearances, and he's currently in a top-line role.