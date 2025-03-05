Patrick Giles News: Traded Wednesday

Giles was acquired by San Jose from Florida on Wednesday in exchange for Vitek Vanecek, per George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.

Giles has five goals, seven points and 39 PIM in 39 outings with AHL Charlotte in 2024-25. He's also appeared in nine games with Florida this campaign, recording no points, a minus-1 rating, four shots, 16 hits and four blocks while averaging 7:23 of ice time. The 25-year-old will likely remain in the minors for now.