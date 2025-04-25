Fantasy Hockey
Patrik Laine Injury: Out of action Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Laine (upper body) is day-to-day and won't play Friday versus the Capitals in Game 3.

Laine appeared to be laboring during Game 2 on Wednesday, logging just 10:10 of ice time with one shot on net. He'll draw out for at least one game, and he'll continue to be evaluated on a daily basis. That said, the Canadiens enter Friday down 2-0 in the series, so he may not have much time to get right again.

