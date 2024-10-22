Pavel Dorofeyev News: Goal, assist in blowout win

Dorofeyev scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Kings.

Dorofeyev stretched Vegas' lead to 3-0 in the first period and helped out on a Tomas Hertl tally in the third. This was Dorofeyev's first multi-point effort of the campaign, and the winger is up to three goals, one assist, 14 shots on net, three hits and five blocked shots through seven contests. He's seeing second-line usage at even strength and has started to pick up power-play time, but he's not yet consistent enough on offense to be rostered in standard formats.