Pavel Dorofeyev News: Scores twice in loss

Dorofeyev scored a pair of goals, including one on the power play, in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Dorofeyev had the last two goals of the game, making the score look a bit more respectable than the Golden Knights' performance. The 24-year-old winger has three multi-point efforts over his last five outings. For the season, he's up to six goals, nine points, 32 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 11 contests. Dorofeyev has held down a second-line role and also plays on the power play, where he has scored three of his six goals. If he can maintain those roles, he looks poised to be a steady scorer, one that should be rostered in most fantasy formats even with a lack of physical play.