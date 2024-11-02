Pavel Dorofeyev News: Sparks comeback

Dorofeyev scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Utah.

Dorofeyev finished off a pass from Tomas Hertl at 15:06 of the second period to get the Golden Knights on the board. Over the last six games, Dorofeyev has contributed five goals and three assists. He's thriving on the second line with seven tallies, 10 points, 35 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 12 appearances. The 24-year-old winger looks poised to take a step forward in his first full campaign, and given the strength of Vegas' top six, he's worth a look as an offense-only option in fantasy.