Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Pavel Dorofeyev headshot

Pavel Dorofeyev News: Sparks comeback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Dorofeyev scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Utah.

Dorofeyev finished off a pass from Tomas Hertl at 15:06 of the second period to get the Golden Knights on the board. Over the last six games, Dorofeyev has contributed five goals and three assists. He's thriving on the second line with seven tallies, 10 points, 35 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 12 appearances. The 24-year-old winger looks poised to take a step forward in his first full campaign, and given the strength of Vegas' top six, he's worth a look as an offense-only option in fantasy.

Pavel Dorofeyev
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now