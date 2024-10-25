Pavel Novak News: On unconditional waivers

Novak was put on unconditional waivers by the Wild on Friday for the purposes of terminating his contract, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Novak was in the final season of his three-year, entry-level deal. He had no points in two outings with ECHL Iowa in 2024-25. Novak, who was taken by Minnesota with the No. 146 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, might return to his native Czechia to continue his NHL career. He did have one assist in 15 appearances with Ceske Budejovice HC of the Czech League in 2020-21.