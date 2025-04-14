Pavel Zacha News: Contributes two assists

Zacha recorded two assists in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Zacha ended a five-game point drought with the pair of helpers. The 28-year-old center has found little success on offense since being replaced by Elias Lindholm on the Bruins' top line, which has been the only trio contributing consistently in recent weeks. Zacha is now at 47 points, 129 shots on net, 63 hits and a minus-8 rating across 81 outings overall.