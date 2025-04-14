Fantasy Hockey
Pavel Zacha headshot

Pavel Zacha News: Contributes two assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Zacha recorded two assists in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Zacha ended a five-game point drought with the pair of helpers. The 28-year-old center has found little success on offense since being replaced by Elias Lindholm on the Bruins' top line, which has been the only trio contributing consistently in recent weeks. Zacha is now at 47 points, 129 shots on net, 63 hits and a minus-8 rating across 81 outings overall.

Pavel Zacha
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
