Petr Mrazek News: Going to Orange County

Anaheim acquired Mrazek, a 2027 second-round and a 2026 fourth-round selection from Detroit on Saturday in exchange for John Gibson.

The 33-year-old Mrazek split his time between Chicago and Detroit last season, going 12-21-2 with a 3.35 GAA and .891 save percentage across 38 appearances. With Anaheim, he will be the clear No. 2 netminder behind Lukas Dostal, but Mrazek could still start about 30 games in 2025-26.