Peyton Krebs headshot

Peyton Krebs News: Curbs dry spell Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Krebs netted an even-strength goal on two shots and added two blocked shots, one hit and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Krebs redirected a Bowen Byram shot to open the scoring at 6:52 of the first period. The goal was Krebs' first since Nov. 23, and he snapped a seven-game point drought in the process. The 23-year-old is skating on the third line, but he's received minimal time on the man advantage over his last six games. That's unlikely to change considering all of Krebs' offensive contributions have come at even strength in 2024-25. The Calgary native has chipped in four goals and 11 points through 36 appearances.

