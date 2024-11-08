Peyton Krebs News: Generates assist in win

Krebs recorded an assist, three hits and two PIM in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Rangers.

Krebs helped out on linemate Sam Lafferty's goal in the second period, which chased Igor Shesterkin from the game. Playing in a fourth-line role, Krebs has four points, seven shots on net, 24 hits, 13 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 13 contests. He's averaging 11:40 of ice time per game, down from 12:30 last year, so the 23-year-old is likely to remain limited on offense. He can be productive in hits and PIM, but it's not often enough to move the needle in fantasy.