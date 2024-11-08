Peyton Krebs News: Generates assist in win
Krebs recorded an assist, three hits and two PIM in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Rangers.
Krebs helped out on linemate Sam Lafferty's goal in the second period, which chased Igor Shesterkin from the game. Playing in a fourth-line role, Krebs has four points, seven shots on net, 24 hits, 13 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 13 contests. He's averaging 11:40 of ice time per game, down from 12:30 last year, so the 23-year-old is likely to remain limited on offense. He can be productive in hits and PIM, but it's not often enough to move the needle in fantasy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now