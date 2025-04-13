Peyton Krebs News: Nabs helper Sunday

Krebs logged an assist and two hits in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Lightning.

Krebs has three helpers over his last six games. Prior to that, he had a stretch of six points over five contests, so this is a bit of a slowdown but nothing to be concerned about for a middle-six forward. The 24-year-old is at a career-high 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) while adding 75 shots on net, 130 hits, 32 blocked shots, 60 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 79 appearances this season.