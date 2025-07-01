Philip Tomasino News: Inks one-year deal

Tomasino secured a one-year, $1.75 million contract with Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Tomasino will stick with the Penguins after joining the club via a trade from Nashville last year. In his 50 regular-season outings with Pittsburgh, the 23-year-old natural center generated 11 goals and 12 helpers, including eight power-play points. While listed as a center, Tomasino could be in line to play on the wing alongside Evgeni Malkin this year and should secure minutes with the No. 2 power-play group.