Philip Tomasino News: Not qualified by Pittsburgh

Tomasino was not given a qualifying offer by the Penguins on Monday.

Considering the team acquired Tomasino via trade last year, the decision to let him walk is a little strange. In 50 regular-season outings with the Pens, the 23-year-old put up decent numbers with 11 goals and 12 assists and was often seen as a wing option to play alongside Evgeni Malkin. It's possible the team circles back when free agency opens Tuesday.