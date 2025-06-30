Philip Tomasino News: Not qualified by Pittsburgh
Tomasino was not given a qualifying offer by the Penguins on Monday.
Considering the team acquired Tomasino via trade last year, the decision to let him walk is a little strange. In 50 regular-season outings with the Pens, the 23-year-old put up decent numbers with 11 goals and 12 assists and was often seen as a wing option to play alongside Evgeni Malkin. It's possible the team circles back when free agency opens Tuesday.
Philip Tomasino
Free Agent
