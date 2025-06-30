Philipp Kurashev News: Set to test open market

Kurashev won't receive a qualifying offer from Chicago on Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Kurashev contributed seven goals and 14 points in 51 regular-season appearances with the Blackhawks in 2024-25 while averaging only 13:43 of ice time per game. The 25-year-old forward had 18 tallies and 36 assists across 75 outings in the 2023-24 regular season. If he receives an increased role in the right situation, he could have bounce-back potential in the 2025-26 campaign.