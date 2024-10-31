Fantasy Hockey
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare News: Signs with Swiss club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Bellemare inked a one-year deal with HC Ajoie (NLA) on Thursday.

Bellemare attempted to secure a contract with the Avalanche this summer after signing a PTO with Colorado but was ultimately let go by the organization ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. At this point the 39-year-old forward figures to eventually retire having played in 700 NHL contests in which he generated 64 goals and 74 assists, adding another 14 points in 85 postseason appearances.

